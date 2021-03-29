United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 23,051 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $47,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,999 shares of company stock worth $13,778,193. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 151,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,060,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

