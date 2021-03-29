Unilever’s (ULVR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULVR. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($59.45) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

Shares of Unilever stock traded up GBX 48.43 ($0.63) on Monday, hitting GBX 4,092.43 ($53.47). The stock had a trading volume of 2,642,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,117. The stock has a market cap of £107.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,928.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,396.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

In other news, insider John Rishton Cha purchased 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

