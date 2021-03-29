Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 304.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,895 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 28,565.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 128,546 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,211,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,203,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $56.19 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.91. The firm has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

