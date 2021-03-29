UniLend Market Capitalization Achieves $44.77 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. UniLend has a total market cap of $44.77 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One UniLend token can currently be bought for $3.00 or 0.00005390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00024952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.02 or 0.00625729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00065975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024065 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UFT is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,934,300 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.