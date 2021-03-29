Unify 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13,013.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unify has a market capitalization of $121,255.70 and $13,013.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unify has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unify Profile

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Unify Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

