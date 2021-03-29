Unido EP Market Capitalization Achieves $15.65 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Unido EP has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $15.65 million and approximately $385,116.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00059027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.79 or 0.00234110 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.29 or 0.00943889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00052080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00079853 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00030237 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,358,790 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

