Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783,816 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Under Armour by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,176,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $42,903,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,635,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 853,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Under Armour by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

UAA opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

