UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH Properties has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Shares of UMH stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.07. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 120.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.