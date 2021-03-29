UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New $4.03 Million Investment in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 139,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,894 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 274,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 39,659 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 236,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 127,173 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $33.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 1.20.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 117,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

