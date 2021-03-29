UBS Oconnor LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.21% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,152,000 after purchasing an additional 917,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 156,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,375,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 54,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 845,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 238,687 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $15.40 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 18.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.06%.

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

