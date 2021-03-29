UBS Oconnor LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 85,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 284,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of TRNO opened at $59.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.69. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $64.24. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.