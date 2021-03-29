UBS Oconnor LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Equinix by 161.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after purchasing an additional 189,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,087,000 after buying an additional 157,928 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,026.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,788,000 after buying an additional 143,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,499,000 after buying an additional 133,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,757.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $683.63 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $580.69 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $671.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $721.91. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $819.30.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

