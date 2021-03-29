U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Sells $120,820.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $120,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Harry S. Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $237,560.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Harry S. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $107.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.