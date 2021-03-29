U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.39.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

