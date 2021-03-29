u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Downgraded by Baader Bank

Baader Bank cut shares of u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of u-blox in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of u-blox in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBLXF opened at $72.60 on Friday. u-blox has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $77.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81.

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless semiconductors and modules for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

