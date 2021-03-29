Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 24,600 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $189.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,550. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.38. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.56 and a twelve month high of $189.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

