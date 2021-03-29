Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,732,000. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 1.1% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

Shares of MCHP traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.72. 55,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,819. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.