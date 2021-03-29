Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 72.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.89. 147,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,135. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,460,060 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.