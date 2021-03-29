Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 58,577 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.8% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 17.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $1,550,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $831,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Applied Materials by 249.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,452 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $3.51 on Monday, hitting $125.13. The stock had a trading volume of 340,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,925,461. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $129.21. The stock has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

