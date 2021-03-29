Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,278 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $43.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $48.29.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.