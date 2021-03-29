Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth $5,181,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,571,000 after purchasing an additional 471,356 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 74,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 326,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 179,859 shares during the last quarter.

CVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

CVR Energy stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.05. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. Research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

