Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 255 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $59,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,828,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,000,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 256 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total value of $64,417.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,025,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,290,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,430 shares of company stock valued at $29,571,424. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MORN opened at $226.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.18 and a 200-day moving average of $209.37. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.25 and a 52 week high of $255.75.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

