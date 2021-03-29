Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.04.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $122.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.55. The company has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

