Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.18 Million Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 269.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 257,852 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.20% of Pitney Bowes worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,650,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after buying an additional 632,500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 7,324,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after buying an additional 1,913,500 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3,004.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 683,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE PBI opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 2.91. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

