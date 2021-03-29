Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 29,547 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,247 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,547 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,321,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,032,000 after buying an additional 140,067 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,351,000 after buying an additional 81,522 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,227,000 after buying an additional 232,373 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 25,354 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 217.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 227,835 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $38.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

