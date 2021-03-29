Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 274.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,135 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,891,000 after buying an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $900,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,990,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 348,403 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 378.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 136,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 108,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.84 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.