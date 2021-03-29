TTC Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. One TTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bittrex, Upbit and IDEX. During the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00023056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.61 or 0.00621022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00066923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025080 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

