Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 328 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.92 on Monday, hitting $186.28. 118,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.48 and its 200 day moving average is $160.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.07 and a 52 week high of $188.87. The company has a market capitalization of $171.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

