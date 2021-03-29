Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 88 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.89. The company had a trading volume of 315,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,908,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $335.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.17 and its 200-day moving average is $158.91. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.10 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

