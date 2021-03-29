Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 573 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,392,922. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

