Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 5,539 Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Brookfield Property REIT makes up 1.0% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property REIT were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,421,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,873,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYU traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,741. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Brookfield Property REIT Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

