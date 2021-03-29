TrustSwap Reaches Market Cap of $357.16 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $357.16 million and approximately $9.58 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap token can currently be purchased for $4.39 or 0.00007550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00059545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.02 or 0.00219950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.18 or 0.00972718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00051580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00078997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00029909 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,272,505 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

