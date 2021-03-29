TrueUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $336.35 million and $57.41 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00047729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.75 or 0.00615765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00065480 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00024171 BTC.

TrueUSD is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 335,844,127 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

