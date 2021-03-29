TrueDeck Trading Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. TrueDeck has a market cap of $247,486.23 and approximately $15,597.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00024595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.75 or 0.00629061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00066263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00024213 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

