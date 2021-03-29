Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TCOM. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $45.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.