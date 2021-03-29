Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16.00

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $853,313.05 and $16.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00059126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.78 or 0.00222300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.41 or 0.00954070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00051281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00078204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00029627 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit launched on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech

