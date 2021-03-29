Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $15.99.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.75 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trinity Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Trinity, an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.