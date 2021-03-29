TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Critical Analysis

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Origin Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 1 3 1 3.00 TriCo Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $34.13, suggesting a potential downside of 17.91%. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 33.18%. Given Origin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than TriCo Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Origin Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $273.56 million 3.57 $53.88 million $2.28 18.23 TriCo Bancshares $325.96 million 4.35 $92.07 million $3.00 15.90

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp. TriCo Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Origin Bancorp pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TriCo Bancshares pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 11.06% 5.17% 0.50% TriCo Bancshares 20.03% 7.19% 0.92%

Volatility & Risk

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats Origin Bancorp on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 43 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. It operates 69 traditional branches, 7 in-store branches, and 2 loan production offices in northern and central California. TriCo Bancshares was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

