TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.25

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.25 and last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 1479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.36.

THS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Truist downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.10.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $225,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.