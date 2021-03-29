TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.25

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.25 and last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 1479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.36.
THS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Truist downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $225,000.
TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (NYSE:THS)
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.
