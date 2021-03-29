TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stock Position Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of THS stock opened at $54.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THS shares. Truist downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.10.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.