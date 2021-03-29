Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Update

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,500 shares, a growth of 306.3% from the February 28th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,714,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Trans Global Group stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Trans Global Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group, Inc, a green company, through its subsidiaries, engages in renewable energy and solar energy sector. It offers products to reduce homeowner's and business' energy consumption, lower their carbon footprint, enhance the efficiency of their energy products, and reduce energy costs.

