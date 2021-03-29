Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TYIDY opened at $90.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.48. Toyota Industries has a one year low of $41.99 and a one year high of $93.00.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, material handling equipment, and textile machinery in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides cars; engines for passenger automobiles, and industrial equipment, as well as turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors, aluminum die-cast products, and other products; DC-DC converters, rear inverters, direct-cooling devices, DC-AC inverters, and charging systems; and automotive and lift truck stamping dies, as well as parts for automobiles, materials handling equipment, and textile machinery.

