TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,000,000 iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,000. iQIYI comprises approximately 9.8% of TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 89.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in iQIYI by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,001,836. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

