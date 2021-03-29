Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,891,661,000 after buying an additional 246,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,389,000 after acquiring an additional 46,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after purchasing an additional 289,553 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,649,000 after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

NYSE NOC opened at $319.02 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $357.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

