Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in KLA by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KLA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,708,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after buying an additional 52,922 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $319.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $125.56 and a 12 month high of $342.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

