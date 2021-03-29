Toroso Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $66,000.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $286.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 251.08 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.52 and a 1 year high of $333.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.56.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.