Toroso Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,409 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

In other The Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,362 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $95.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $70.72 and a 12 month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

