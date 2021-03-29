TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TOMZ stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile
