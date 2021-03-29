TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TOMZ stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination products and services for indoor and outdoor surface, and air decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a point and spray disinfection/decontamination system; SteraMist Environment System, a system that provides room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

