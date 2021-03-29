Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.49

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.49 and last traded at $57.98, with a volume of 10587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

In related news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 878,297 shares of company stock worth $48,271,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

