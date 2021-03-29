Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,738,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 144,273 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $34.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $46.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.